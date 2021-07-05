Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $239.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

