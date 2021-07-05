Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $248.45 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

