Horizon Investments LLC Invests $267,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.77 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

