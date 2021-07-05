Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 221,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,230,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

