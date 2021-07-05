Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,416,000 after purchasing an additional 267,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.05 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

