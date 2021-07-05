Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 88,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

