Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.29 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $18.06 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

