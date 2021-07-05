Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 503 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

NYSE:DECK opened at $392.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $396.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

