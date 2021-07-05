Heron Bay Capital Management Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

