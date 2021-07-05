Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 2,095 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 215,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,234,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FNF opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

