Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

MLHR opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

