Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

