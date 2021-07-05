Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

