Head-To-Head Survey: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fisker and Subaru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.83 Subaru $26.70 billion 0.58 $721.79 million $0.47 21.28

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Subaru 2.73% 4.53% 2.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Subaru.

Summary

Subaru beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; and engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

