Head-To-Head Contrast: Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) vs. The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 2.54 $3.39 million N/A N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 8.86 $32.38 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 10.28% 8.43% 3.61% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, GraviÃ©re Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

