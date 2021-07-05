Head to Head Comparison: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and Columbia Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93 Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus target price of $17.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. New Residential Investment pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and Columbia Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.51 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.16 Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.67 $115.71 million $1.52 11.47

Columbia Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 48.05% 12.82% 1.95% Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Columbia Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

