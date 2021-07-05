Head to Head Analysis: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) versus Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Forum Merger III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.29 -$4.22 billion ($1.59) -6.41 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Forum Merger III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -5.65% -7.99% -2.03% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nissan Motor and Forum Merger III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forum Merger III has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.64%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

