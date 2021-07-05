HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 779,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HCI Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HCI Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.66. 64,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $819.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.