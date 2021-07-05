Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 179,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HAPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 374,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 358,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

