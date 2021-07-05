Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €169.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €169.57 ($199.50).

HNR1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €143.65 ($169.00). 72,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €146.02. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.