Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 499 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.24. 2,021,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,390. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

