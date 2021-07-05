Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,847 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $175,147,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.