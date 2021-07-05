GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 125,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in GWG during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GWG by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994. The stock has a market cap of $231.00 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

