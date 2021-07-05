Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 48,782 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,782 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

