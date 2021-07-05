Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

