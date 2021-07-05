Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

