Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,909 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Universal Display by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $219.88 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $147.82 and a one year high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

