Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) is Teton Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Griffon comprises about 1.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Griffon worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $162,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

