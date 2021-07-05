Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $662,133.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00053992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00824886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.11 or 0.07979790 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

