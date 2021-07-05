Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

