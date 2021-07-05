Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 457,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

GDEN opened at $44.39 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.