GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 3,000.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.