Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of 881.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

