Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 134,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

