Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,874 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

