Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Glencore stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,711. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

