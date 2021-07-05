Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.48.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.