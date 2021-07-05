GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,008. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.06.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GigaMedia by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GigaMedia by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

