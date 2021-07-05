Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.7 days.
Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.51.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.