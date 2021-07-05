Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.7 days.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBNXF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

