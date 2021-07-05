GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.38. 164,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,074. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

