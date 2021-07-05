GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.52. 507,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

