GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,257 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,858. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

