GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,477. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $237.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.