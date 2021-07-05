GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.76 and a 1-year high of $275.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

