GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Synaptics worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.61. The stock had a trading volume of 353,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $156.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

