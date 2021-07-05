Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 631,106 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,051,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $32,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

