Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Global Net Lease worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

