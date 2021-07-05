Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.64 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

