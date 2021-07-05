Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,435,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Meritor worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

