Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

